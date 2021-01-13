(REK.V) (CVE:REK) Trading 2.4% Higher

(REK.V) (CVE:REK) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25. 625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.25.

(REK.V) (CVE:REK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.84 million during the quarter.

Reko International Group Inc designs and manufactures a range of engineered products and services for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and their Tier 1 suppliers in various sectors, such as rail equipment, oil and gas distribution, mining, military, capital equipment and automotive.. These products include custom machining of castings and assemblies to high precision tolerances, specialty machines and lean cell factory automation, compression molds, hydroform dies, plastic injection molds, fixtures and gauges.

