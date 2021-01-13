Remme (REM) Trading Down 18.3% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Remme token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a market cap of $2.45 million and $119,539.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00043112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00402332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.48 or 0.04276608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Remme

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

