Ren Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Ren has a total market cap of $367.62 million and $85.05 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00398655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.44 or 0.04329806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 884,917,075 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

