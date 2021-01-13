renBTC Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One renBTC token can now be purchased for approximately $37,487.78 or 0.99890241 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $481.05 million and $28.46 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00029679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00106585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00060249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00238840 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000651 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.82 or 0.86199598 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,832 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

