Rentberry Market Cap Reaches $109,884.74 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market cap of $109,884.74 and $284.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00041859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.53 or 0.00381865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.72 or 0.04079546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

