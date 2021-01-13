Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 275,833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 665% from the average daily volume of 36,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Repro-Med Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:REPR)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

