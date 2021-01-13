Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,944,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469,515 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Republic Services by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 324,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,097,000 after buying an additional 193,385 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,222,000 after buying an additional 177,693 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,562,000 after buying an additional 158,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 943,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,421,000 after buying an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

