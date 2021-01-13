Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Edap Tms S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Edap Tms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Edap Tms’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EDAP. ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

EDAP stock opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $186.47 million, a PE ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Edap Tms has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. 15.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

