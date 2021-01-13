Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

PRPL opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -261.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

