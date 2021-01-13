Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

RBGLY stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.69. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

