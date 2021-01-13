Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tilly’s, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a report issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

TLYS stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $306.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1,029.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 75.4% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 827,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,648 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 71.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tilly’s by 716.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 112,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tilly’s during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

