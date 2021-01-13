Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chimerix (CMRX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chimerix (NASDAQ: CMRX):

1/11/2021 – Chimerix had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/8/2021 – Chimerix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Chimerix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

12/30/2020 – Chimerix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Chimerix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of CMRX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,388. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $516.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

