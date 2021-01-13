Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) recently:
- 1/11/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.25 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/16/2020 – Hudbay Minerals is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock.
- 12/10/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/24/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.59. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
