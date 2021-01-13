Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) recently:

1/11/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $8.25 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Hudbay Minerals is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Hudbay Minerals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/24/2020 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,848. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.59. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.76.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.03 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 229.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,621,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 2,523,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 165.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,666,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,423 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

