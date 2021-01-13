Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 13th (AB, ALLY, CODYY, DNNGY, ESTC, INTC, MDB, MRO, RBGLY, SNOW)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 13th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $45.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $190.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was given a $70.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $354.00 to $465.00.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $6.00 to $9.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $300.00 to $325.00.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $36.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $31.00.

