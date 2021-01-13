Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L) (LON:RESI) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 89.60 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.18). Approximately 14,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 101,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.60 ($1.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 90.29. The company has a market cap of £154.09 million and a PE ratio of 20.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Residential Secure Income plc (RESI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

