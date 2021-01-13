ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Short Interest Update

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a growth of 119.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

RWLK stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.42. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 282.04% and a negative return on equity of 109.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

