RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Marvin Fink Sells 4,000 Shares

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Marvin Fink sold 4,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $19,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marvin Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Marvin Fink sold 144 shares of RF Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $728.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 65,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of 101.22 and a beta of 0.95. RF Industries, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.07.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of RF Industries worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RF Industries from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

