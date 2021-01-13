RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Down 6.4%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) traded down 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.79. 730,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,009,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 55.38%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of RiceBran Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

