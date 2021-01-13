Richard Douglas Booth Sells 658 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $35,314.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,816.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Richard Douglas Booth sold 975 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $38,639.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 177,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 145.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAY shares. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

