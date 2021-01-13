Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) (TSE:RCH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 85644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCH. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$33.50 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In other Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (RCH.TO) news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.61, for a total value of C$386,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,718 shares in the company, valued at C$104,940.62.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

