Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ricoh in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RICOY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:RICOY opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Ricoh has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.28%.

About Ricoh

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjet, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards. The company also provides digital, spherical, single lens reflex, action, and FA cameras; and automotive stereo cameras, automotive precision machined parts, and small and low energy mobile ICs.

