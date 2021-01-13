RING X PLATFORM Price Hits $0.0313 on Major Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0313 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and $110,421.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00108486 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239786 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00058373 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

