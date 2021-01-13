Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $86.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 91.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

