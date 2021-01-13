RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

RIOCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.25 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RIOCF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. 5,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,808. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $21.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.