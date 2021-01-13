Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0453 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $23.02 million and approximately $404,137.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00062167 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.