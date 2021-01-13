Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 331895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$88.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.16 million. Research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.3800001 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

