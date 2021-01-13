RLI Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of RLI in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in RLI by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in RLI by 46.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in RLI by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RLI by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 29,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

