RMPL Achieves Market Cap of $507,052.87 (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. RMPL has a market cap of $507,052.87 and approximately $1,929.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002205 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00026346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00111019 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00259659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00063609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,666.40 or 0.97122702 BTC.

About RMPL

RMPL’s total supply is 845,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 663,330 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

Buying and Selling RMPL

RMPL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the exchanges listed above.

