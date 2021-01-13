RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,236 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Genuine Parts worth $30,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after purchasing an additional 544,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,138,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $105.89. 747,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,782. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

