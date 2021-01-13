RNC Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,287 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 2.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Tyson Foods worth $32,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. 2,335,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

