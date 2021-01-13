RNC Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 985,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 4.2% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $67,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 164.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 29.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.05.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,485,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,979. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

