RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6,259.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167,450 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $23,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after purchasing an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after purchasing an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.43. 3,476,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $141.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

