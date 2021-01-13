RNC Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,046 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,898 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 520,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jasmin Staiblin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock valued at $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,911. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

