RNC Capital Management LLC Has $28.14 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,155 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $28,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.3% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.26.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.09. 1,994,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,884. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.88. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

