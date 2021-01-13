RNC Capital Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after buying an additional 68,567 shares in the last quarter.

DVY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $100.80. The stock had a trading volume of 756,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,165. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

