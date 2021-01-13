RNC Capital Management LLC Purchases 41,023 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 266.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 76.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWA stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.70. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays downgraded BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

