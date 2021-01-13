RNC Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 13.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 216.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.02. 2,073,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,665. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average of $176.93.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.06.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

