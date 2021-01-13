RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 103,618 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,618 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. 6,748,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,902,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.87.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

