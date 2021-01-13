RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 22,343 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.4% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $39,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $779.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $714.60 and a 200-day moving average of $623.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

