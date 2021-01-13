RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 26,587 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 26,587 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 2.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $32,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,990,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $311,461,000 after acquiring an additional 393,133 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,289,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,021,383. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.93. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

