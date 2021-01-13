Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.44. Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 152,465 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$289.27 million and a P/E ratio of -92.74.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (RCK.V) (CVE:RCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 27th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

