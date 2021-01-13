Rockwealth Resources (CVE:RWR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Rockwealth Resources Corp (CVE:RWR) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 24,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 42,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80.

Get Rockwealth Resources alerts:

Rockwealth Resources (CVE:RWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rockwealth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The company explores for copper and gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Taysan copper-gold porphyry property that consists of two exploration permits and three exploration permit applications covering a total area of 11,309 hectares located in Batangas Province, the Philippines.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwealth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwealth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.