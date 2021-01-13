Rockwealth Resources (CVE:RWR) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Rockwealth Resources Corp (CVE:RWR) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. Approximately 24,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 42,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80.

Rockwealth Resources (CVE:RWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rockwealth Resources Company Profile (CVE:RWR)

Rockwealth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The company explores for copper and gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Taysan copper-gold porphyry property that consists of two exploration permits and three exploration permit applications covering a total area of 11,309 hectares located in Batangas Province, the Philippines.

