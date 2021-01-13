Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises about 3.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.47.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock worth $15,078,957 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.42. 407,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.38 and a 52-week high of $267.48. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.99 and its 200-day moving average is $234.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.