Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Short Interest Up 117.8% in December

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a growth of 117.8% from the December 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rocky Brands by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 67.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCKY opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $228.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $77.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCKY. ValuEngine lowered Rocky Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

