Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 307145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$567.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.70 million. Analysts predict that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 10,000 shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,465 shares in the company, valued at C$285,127.25.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.