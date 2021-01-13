Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 345 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 345 price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROG. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 355 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 358.86.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.