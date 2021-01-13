Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Roku by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 19.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 153.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $415.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of -361.12 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $419.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.54.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

