Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC upgraded the stock to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $422.61 and last traded at $416.03, with a volume of 21138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $415.29.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.54.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,334,637 over the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Roku by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.36. The firm has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

