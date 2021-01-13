Ronald C. Keating Sells 400,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $11,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,440,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

