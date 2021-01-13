ROOBEE Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $218,467.00 (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and $218,467.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008499 BTC.
- Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.94 or 0.00251209 BTC.
- Thunder Token (TT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.
- Mithril (MITH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ubex (UBEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- BOX Token (BOX) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.
ROOBEE Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “
Buying and Selling ROOBEE
ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
